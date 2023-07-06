No profession fee with hirings

Thousands of businesses that increased their staff in 2022 will be exempt from the fee for practicing a profession (known as “telos epitidevmatos”), saving between 400 and 1,000 euros, depending on the form of the company and its location.

Businesses that increased their staff for at least three months in 2022 will not pay the fee this year. No tax will be calculated for these businesses when they settle their tax returns to be submitted in 2023 (for 2022 income), provided that their gross revenue does not exceed €2 million per year and they increased their average annual number of full-time employees for at least three months last year.

However, if businesses and self-employed individuals who are exempt from the 2022 tax year filing fee because they increased their full-time positions after September 1, 2022, do not receive a relevant email from the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) by this Friday, they have the right to file an appeal by July 28 and request their exemption.

In the tax bill that will be submitted in September, the gradual abolition of the fee will begin from 2025 and it will be abolished permanently in 2027. Based on the government’s planning, the fee will be reduced by 20% in 2025 and another 30% in 2026.