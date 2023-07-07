Greece pivotal in boosting Balkan networks

Greece’s role in helping to improve transport and connectivity networks in the broader region of the Balkans, the Black Sea and the Southeast Mediterranean has become pivotal in recent years, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis noted on Wednesday.

He was addressing the 4th Balkans & Black Sea Forum’s “Executive Roundtable 2023” in Athens that focused on Greece’s role in energy, economic and environmental innovation, interconnectivity infrastructures and intercultural cooperation.