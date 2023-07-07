ECONOMY

Greece pivotal in boosting Balkan networks

Greece pivotal in boosting Balkan networks
[Intime News]

Greece’s role in helping to improve transport and connectivity networks in the broader region of the Balkans, the Black Sea and the Southeast  Mediterranean has become pivotal in recent years, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis noted on Wednesday.

He was addressing the 4th Balkans & Black Sea Forum’s “Executive Roundtable 2023” in Athens that focused on Greece’s role in energy, economic and environmental innovation, interconnectivity infrastructures and intercultural cooperation. 

Transport Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eight expressions of interest in Volos port sale
ECONOMY

Eight expressions of interest in Volos port sale

Ports to boost Greece as trade hub
ECONOMY

Ports to boost Greece as trade hub

The magnet of the Golden Visa
RESIDENCE PERMITS

The magnet of the Golden Visa

FDI in Greece at record levels
INVESTMENTS

FDI in Greece at record levels

Mitsotakis vows to repay bailout loans early
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis vows to repay bailout loans early

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms
INVESTMENT

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms