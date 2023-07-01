ECONOMY INVESTMENT

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms
[Shutterstock]

Offshore wind farms in Greece are set to advance with expanded business alliances, as the pilot projects off Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece show.

The Copelouzos and GEK Terna groups are, according to information, joining forces to carry out the required research studies in the maritime zone off Alexandroupoli.

The venture is said to be strengthened with Motor Oil, as well as a foreign company that has expertise in the installation of offshore wind farms, as provided for in the institutional framework.

The area is destined by law to host pilot offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of up to 600 megawatts. 

Energy Business Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Italgas to invest €900 mln in DEPA
ECONOMY

Italgas to invest €900 mln in DEPA

Mytilineos’ Aussie PPA signed
BUSINESS

Mytilineos’ Aussie PPA signed

Elin, Blue Grid join forces for Attica’s first LNG-CNG station
ECONOMY

Elin, Blue Grid join forces for Attica’s first LNG-CNG station

DEPA wins gas supply contract in Moldova
ECONOMY

DEPA wins gas supply contract in Moldova

Heron signs deal with Meton Energy
ECONOMY

Heron signs deal with Meton Energy

DEPA Commercial enters Hungarian Energy Exchange
BUSINESS

DEPA Commercial enters Hungarian Energy Exchange