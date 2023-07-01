Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms

Offshore wind farms in Greece are set to advance with expanded business alliances, as the pilot projects off Alexandroupoli in northeastern Greece show.

The Copelouzos and GEK Terna groups are, according to information, joining forces to carry out the required research studies in the maritime zone off Alexandroupoli.

The venture is said to be strengthened with Motor Oil, as well as a foreign company that has expertise in the installation of offshore wind farms, as provided for in the institutional framework.

The area is destined by law to host pilot offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of up to 600 megawatts.