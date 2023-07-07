ECONOMY EXPORTS

Trade deficit posts 11% drop in May

A cheesemonger puts pieces of Greece’s trademark feta cheese in a bag for a customer in central Athens [Reuters]

The Greek trade deficit shrank 11% in May during a month which showed a 15.4% drop in exports and a 13.6% decline in imports, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Friday.

The value of imports narrowly exceeded 7 billion euros in May, down 13.6% from the same month last year (excluding oil products, imports fell 4.8%, while excluding oil products and ships, imports eased 4.7%). The value of exports totaled €4.063 billion, down 15.4% from May 2022 (excluding oil products, exports rose 14.6%, and excluding oil products and ships, exports rose 3.6%).

The trade deficit amounted to €2.942 billion, down 11% from May 2022 (excluding oil products and ships, the deficit was down 14.6%, while excluding oil products and ships, the deficit fell 13.8%).

In January-May, imports totaled €34.016 billion, down 4.5% from the corresponding period last year (excluding oil products, imports fell 0.5%, while excluding oil products and ships, imports fell 0.6%).

Exports rose 5.7% in the five-month period to €21.763 billion (excluding oil products, exports rose 8%, and excluding oil products and ships, exports rose 7.5%) and the trade deficit fell 18.4% to €12.253 billion. 

Trade Economy

