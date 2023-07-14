DESFA planning hydrogen pipeline with Bulgaria

Greek gas grid operator DESFA wants to build a 1-billion-euro hydrogen pipeline that will connect Greece to Bulgaria, as part of a future European southeastern corridor, it said on Thursday.

The scheme, jointly proposed with Bulgaria, has passed an initial technical assessment by the European Commission, making it eligible for inclusion in a European list of projects of common interest, DESFA said in a presentation released on Thursday.

This puts “Greece, Spain and Italy at the same level with respect to the potential for the future role that these Mediterranean countries will play in providing infrastructure for hydrogen,” DESFA Chief Executive Maria Rita Galli told a news conference.

DESFA said that the 540-kilometer pipeline will be part of a European corridor that will tap into big quantities of available solar and wind energy to connect regions with high potential for hydrogen production with Central Europe and southern Germany, where significant demand is expected by 2030.

Following the war in Ukraine and cuts of Russian gas supply in Europe, Greece’s role as a transit route for gas to Bulgaria and other central European countries has strengthened. [Reuters]