IGB ‘a game-changer’ in the energy market

The Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB) will be a game-changer in the energy market, George Satlas, executive officer and board member of ICGB AD, the manager and commercial operator of the natural gas pipeline, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency in an interview.

Satlas revealed that the IBG pipeline’s capacity expansion from 3 billion cubic meters per year to 5 bcm/year depends on market tests, one of which is scheduled for the second half of this year.

The company is working on a viable plan toward this, he adds.

In his interview with AMNA he also referred to the benefits IGB will garner from the completion and operation of the Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) off Alexandroupoli, which may also contribute to raising the volume of gas supply for IGB.

He underlines that ICGB AD is open to the prospect of transporting hydrogen through the pipeline, but details can only be provided after careful and in-depth analysis, while in the interview he also outlined the priorities ICGB has set for the immediate future.