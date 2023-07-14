Greece’s wind energy capacity up 252.5 MW in H1

New wind power farms with a total energy capacity of 252.5 megawatts and a total investment of 260 million euros were connected to the country’s electricity grid in the first half of 2023, the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (HWEA) said in a report.

More specifically, 77 wind turbines went into operation, raising wind energy capacity by 5.4% in comparison with the end of 2022, with total wind energy connected to the grid approaching 5 gigawatts (4,935 MW).

HWEA noted that more wind turbines were connected in the first half of 2023 than in the whole of 2022, as the industry accelerated completion of projects.

During the same period, wind energy farms with an energy capacity of more than 600 MW have been contracted or were under construction or due to be connected to the grid in the next 12 months, while farms with another 450 MW of capacity were currently in the process of contract signing and others with another 400 MW are at the tender stage.

All these could increase total wind energy capacity to 6.5 GW in the next three years.

Central Greece remained at the top, with a wind energy capacity of 2,110 MW (43% market shares), followed by the Peloponnese (639 MW or 13%) and Eastern Macedonia-Thrace (534 MW or 11%).

The top five players in the industry are Terna Energy (930 MW or 18.9% market share), MORE (706 MW or 14.3%), Iberdrola Rokas (409 MW or 8.3%), ENEL Green Power (368 MW or 7.5%) and EREN (250 MW or 5.1%).