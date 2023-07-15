ECONOMY

Israel set to request Greek milk imports

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich signed an order to lift customs tax on imported milk for three months to deal with a milk shortage, the Israeli Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

This is expected to lead to sales of Greek milk to the country.

The ministry said in a statement that the customs duty, which stands at 40%, was temporarily lifted due to the shortage of milk in Israeli supermarkets in recent weeks.

Local media reports said Israeli importers are preparing to import milk from Greece as well as Poland, Hungary and other European countries, where milk prices are significantly lower. [Xinhua]

