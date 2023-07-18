ECONOMY PROPERTY

Luxury holiday home prices at decade high

Sale prices for holiday homes on the popular islands of the Cyclades are on a decade high, as the losses recorded in previous years have been more than covered.

The trend is upward and will remain so in the near future, according to this year’s Holiday Home Price Watch, curated by Geoaxis, a company of certified real estate valuers.

It added that 2023 marks the fifth consecutive year holiday home prices on popular islands have increased, with an average growth of 3.4%.

The biggest hikes are in ultra-luxury properties, especially on Mykonos. Such a property can be sold for up to 35,850 euros per square meter, around 42% higher than eight years ago.

