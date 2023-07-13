Greeks turn to Airbnb for vacations as well as remote working

The increase in Greek travelers’ interest in short-term rental accommodation through the Airbnb platform appears to be steep.

Searches by Greek users for accommodation this summer have recorded a rise of more than 70% compared to last year.

At the same time, another notable trend is the desire of a significant percentage of Greeks to spend several days in the accommodation they rent, combining holidays with work.

According to Airbnb, almost 15% of bookings are for at least 28 days. Among the destinations with rates below 90 euros per night is Ermoupoli on Syros (pictured), the capital of the Cyclades.