Staikouras discusses €27 bln in infrastructure projects

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said that government priorities include the improvement of public transport, better-quality transport services and the improvement of services.

The first “green buses” will join the Athens and Thessaloniki fleets in early 2024 while construction work on Athens Metro Line 4 is in progress and the Thessaloniki metro is almost ready, he added.

In infrastructure, Staikouras referred to flagship projects included in the 2030 development plan with a total of 188 important projects and total budget of 27.6 billion euros.