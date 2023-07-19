Accommodation and food service saw turnover soar in May

The increase in tourism traffic, as well as the significant price hikes, led to a considerable increase in turnover both in the accommodation and food service sectors in May.

The latter, however, moved at a lower rate, largely as a result of the weather instability during the month of May.

According to the data announced on Tuesday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), businesses in the accommodation sector recorded turnover of 675.74 million euros in May 2023, or 18.9% higher than in May 2022, when their turnover was €568.10 million.

In food service May’s turnover came to €206.56 million, up 7.6% year-on-year.