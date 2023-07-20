ECONOMY COASTAL SHIPPING

High demand for Larnaca line

High demand for Larnaca line

Next week, on July 29, the Larnaca-Piraeus ferry line is set to launch, and demand has surged, with the Daleela ferry already fully booked. 

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis told radio station SPOR FM there has been a tremendous response since day one, with bookings surpassing 11,000 and showing significant improvement compared to last year. 

The public’s enthusiasm for this year’s service is immense, especially for the Larnaca route. However, this is likely influenced by the timing of the routes during the popular holiday months of July and August, in contrast to the quieter period in May and June.

Deputy Minister Hadjimanolis commented that this indicates the necessity of the service and expressed hope that it will continue beyond the current contract. “It is worth mentioning that last year, a total of 7,412 passengers, 205 pets, and 1,946 vehicles/motorcycles were transported.”

The high demand recorded in July and August has prompted the ministry to consider introducing more sailings on the route in those two months next year and fewer at the start of the season. 

Shipping Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus notes maritime cluster perks
SHIPPING

Cyprus notes maritime cluster perks

Cyprus ferry link proving very popular
COASTAL SHIPPING

Cyprus ferry link proving very popular

Cyprus ship management takings rise
SHIPPING

Cyprus ship management takings rise

Ferry link to serve Larnaca too
SHIPPING

Ferry link to serve Larnaca too

Cyprus seeks peer support on shipping
SHIPPING

Cyprus seeks peer support on shipping

New Cyprus-Greece ferry plans due soon
TRANSPORT

New Cyprus-Greece ferry plans due soon