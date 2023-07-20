High demand for Larnaca line

Next week, on July 29, the Larnaca-Piraeus ferry line is set to launch, and demand has surged, with the Daleela ferry already fully booked.

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hadjimanolis told radio station SPOR FM there has been a tremendous response since day one, with bookings surpassing 11,000 and showing significant improvement compared to last year.

The public’s enthusiasm for this year’s service is immense, especially for the Larnaca route. However, this is likely influenced by the timing of the routes during the popular holiday months of July and August, in contrast to the quieter period in May and June.

Deputy Minister Hadjimanolis commented that this indicates the necessity of the service and expressed hope that it will continue beyond the current contract. “It is worth mentioning that last year, a total of 7,412 passengers, 205 pets, and 1,946 vehicles/motorcycles were transported.”

The high demand recorded in July and August has prompted the ministry to consider introducing more sailings on the route in those two months next year and fewer at the start of the season.