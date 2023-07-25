Connectivity is important for Cyprus

Cyprus’ connectivity with other countries is very important for matters of tourism and the economy in general, the president of the Republic, Nikos Christodoulides, said last Friday.

He was attending the presentation of two new Airbus A220s for the Cyprus Airways fleet at the old Larnaca Airport.

The president said that he supports all efforts to boost connectivity, adding that the new aircraft reflect today’s requirements, namely environmental protection, safety issues, speed range and others.

Christodoulides said that they will meet with the authorities to discuss issues related to destinations where there is no connectivity and to examine ways to cover these gaps.

He said that all governments in Cyprus have over time developed and presented action plans to attract companies to Cyprus and to increase flights, pointing out that these efforts will be continued by his government.

Replying to a question as to whether he will fly with one of the new aircraft, he said, “Of course.” He went on to say that he had traveled from Cyprus to Brussels and back a few days ago on a commercial flight.