ECONOMY

Avax to build three public hospitals financed by SNF

Avax to build three public hospitals financed by SNF

Construction group Avax will undertake to build three new public hospitals, a children’s hospital in Thessaloniki and two general hospitals in Komotini and Sparta.

The €500 million cost of the three projects is to be wholly financed by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which is expected to spend another €500 million on two new buildings for the Attikon University Hospital, west of Athens, and a significant remodeling of the ICU and emergency units at Evangelismos Hospital, in central Athens.

The hospitals are designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, who also designed the SNF’s headquarters.

A previous competitive tender had been canceled in February; the budgeted cost of the three hospitals has risen by €100 million.

Avax’s pending construction portfolio is now worth €3.7 billion.

Construction

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Businesses can apply for cheap loans online
ECONOMY

Businesses can apply for cheap loans online

Debt settlements to banks, state at €2.65 bln
ECONOMY

Debt settlements to banks, state at €2.65 bln

National Bank of Greece reports strong return on equity
ECONOMY

National Bank of Greece reports strong return on equity

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings
ECONOMY

Net interest revenues boost Piraeus earnings

Housing credit interventions in the pipeline
ECONOMY

Housing credit interventions in the pipeline

Banks pass EBA’s capital stress test
BANKING

Banks pass EBA’s capital stress test