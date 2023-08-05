Avax to build three public hospitals financed by SNF

Construction group Avax will undertake to build three new public hospitals, a children’s hospital in Thessaloniki and two general hospitals in Komotini and Sparta.

The €500 million cost of the three projects is to be wholly financed by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), which is expected to spend another €500 million on two new buildings for the Attikon University Hospital, west of Athens, and a significant remodeling of the ICU and emergency units at Evangelismos Hospital, in central Athens.

The hospitals are designed by renowned architect Renzo Piano, who also designed the SNF’s headquarters.

A previous competitive tender had been canceled in February; the budgeted cost of the three hospitals has risen by €100 million.

Avax’s pending construction portfolio is now worth €3.7 billion.