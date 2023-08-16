Market sees negative run end, for now

The Athens Stock Exchange closed with mild gains of 0.9% on Wednesday, ending a run of three negative sessions.

The general index closed at 1,279.92 on turnover of €77.3 million. Blue chips gained 0.24%, mid-caps 0.36% and banks 0.02%.

Top gainers among blue chips were Aegean Airlines (3.48%), toy company Jumbo (2.81%), telecoms firm OTE (2.66%) and car seller and renter Autohellas (2.25%). National Bank of Greece also gained over 1%.

Terna Energy and consumer products group Sarantis lost over 3%, while construction group Ellaktor 2.11%, power company PPC, construction firm GEK Terna and property developer Lamda dropped over 1%.

A piece of good news was Morgan Stanley’s declaring Greece as the top placement for its funds among emerging markets.