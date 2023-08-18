ECONOMY

Greece significantly less wealthy than Med neighbors

Greece significantly less wealthy than Med neighbors

Greece trails other Mediterranean EU countries in per capita wealth, according to the 14th edition of the Global Worth Report issued by Swiss Bank UBS, joined this year by Credit Suisse, which it acquired a few months ago. 

However, in contrast to other southern European countries, namely Italy and Spain, Greece showed wealth inequality decrease in 2022; Greece is also much less unequal than northern European countries, such as Germany, the report says. 

The report says that, at the end of 2022, wealth per adult individual was $105,724 (€96,837.90) in Greece, $221,370 in Italy and $224,209 in Spain. From 2000 to 2022 individual wealth for adults increased annually by an average of 1.8% in Greece, 2.8% in Italy and 5% in Spain. 

Total net private wealth globally, measured in dollars, dropped 2.4% in 2022, to $454.4 trillion, or $84,718 per adult individual. Greece has fewer dollar millionaires (79,000) than Italy and Spain (1.3 million each), even accounting for the disparity in population. 

Globally, there are 59.4 million millionaires (in dollars), 3.5 million fewer than in 2021.

Economy Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poverty rising again in Greece after pandemic, report says
ECONOMY

Poverty rising again in Greece after pandemic, report says

Wildfire victims get extension on social security payments
ECONOMY

Wildfire victims get extension on social security payments

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years
ECONOMY

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years

Race to absorb EU funds
ECONOMY

Race to absorb EU funds

Less leeway for handouts this winter
ECONOMY

Less leeway for handouts this winter

Inflation is set to endure, ECB warns
ECONOMY

Inflation is set to endure, ECB warns