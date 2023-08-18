Greece significantly less wealthy than Med neighbors

Greece trails other Mediterranean EU countries in per capita wealth, according to the 14th edition of the Global Worth Report issued by Swiss Bank UBS, joined this year by Credit Suisse, which it acquired a few months ago.

However, in contrast to other southern European countries, namely Italy and Spain, Greece showed wealth inequality decrease in 2022; Greece is also much less unequal than northern European countries, such as Germany, the report says.

The report says that, at the end of 2022, wealth per adult individual was $105,724 (€96,837.90) in Greece, $221,370 in Italy and $224,209 in Spain. From 2000 to 2022 individual wealth for adults increased annually by an average of 1.8% in Greece, 2.8% in Italy and 5% in Spain.

Total net private wealth globally, measured in dollars, dropped 2.4% in 2022, to $454.4 trillion, or $84,718 per adult individual. Greece has fewer dollar millionaires (79,000) than Italy and Spain (1.3 million each), even accounting for the disparity in population.

Globally, there are 59.4 million millionaires (in dollars), 3.5 million fewer than in 2021.