Second day of mild stock gains

For the second session in a row, the Athens Stock Exchange posted mild gains on Thursday, with investors being very selective with their picks, consistent with the prevailing nervousness in global markets as they brace for a Fed move to raise its rates once again in the coming months.

The general index gained 0.27% to close at 1,283.43 on turnover of €83.6 million. Blue chips gained 0.34%, mid-caps 0.31% and banks 0.14%.

Construction company Ellaktor outperformed all blue chips, ending 4.95% up. Power company PPC and telecoms firm OTE gained over 2% and Autohellas and consumer products firm Sarantis were up more than 1%. By contrast, Aegean Airlines slipped 1.22%, cement maker Titan 0.97%, metals group ElvalHalcor 0.94%, real estate’s Lamda Development 0.89% and betting firm OPAP 0.78%.