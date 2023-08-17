ECONOMY

Second day of mild stock gains

Second day of mild stock gains

For the second session in a row, the Athens Stock Exchange posted mild gains on Thursday, with investors being very selective with their picks, consistent with the prevailing nervousness in global markets as they brace for a Fed move to raise its rates once again in the coming months.

The general index gained 0.27% to close at 1,283.43 on turnover of €83.6 million. Blue chips gained 0.34%, mid-caps 0.31% and banks 0.14%.

Construction company Ellaktor outperformed all blue chips, ending 4.95% up. Power company PPC and telecoms firm OTE gained over 2% and Autohellas and consumer products firm Sarantis were up more than 1%. By contrast, Aegean Airlines slipped 1.22%, cement maker Titan 0.97%, metals group ElvalHalcor 0.94%, real estate’s Lamda Development 0.89% and betting firm OPAP 0.78%.

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Market sees negative run end, for now
ECONOMY

Market sees negative run end, for now

Stock market ends week with 2 pct dip
ECONOMY

Stock market ends week with 2 pct dip

ASE drops under selling pressure
ECONOMY

ASE drops under selling pressure

Stocks gain slightly, but banks drop
ECONOMY

Stocks gain slightly, but banks drop

Stocks lose ground on low turnover
ECONOMY

Stocks lose ground on low turnover

Main index up slightly on low turnover
ECONOMY

Main index up slightly on low turnover