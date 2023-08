Newly bought electric vehicles doubled their share in Greece in the first half of 2023 but are still lagging behind EU purchases, suggesting that the incentives provided by the government may not be enough.

In Greece, 4.60% of newly purchased cars were battery-rechargeable, compared to 12.90% in the EU.

By contrast, hybrid cars accounted for 28.40% of new purchases, still behind gasoline-powered cars (45.10%) but ahead of diesel ones (14.2%).