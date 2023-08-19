Olive oil exports to Netherlands boosted by expats

Olive oil exports to the Netherlands increased by 32.7% between 2018 to 2022, according to a report by the Greek Embassy in The Hague, which notes that exporters have the so-called brain drain to thank for the bulk of the rise.

About 30,000, mostly young, professionals chose to move permanently to the Netherlands during the years of financial crisis in search for jobs.

Olive oil exports to the Netherlands in 2018 were 758,222 kilograms valued at €3.8 million. Four years later, exports rose to 1,005,889 kgs worth €6.15 million.