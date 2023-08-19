ECONOMY

Olive oil exports to Netherlands boosted by expats

Olive oil exports to Netherlands boosted by expats
[InTime News]

Olive oil exports to the Netherlands increased by 32.7% between 2018 to 2022, according to a report by the Greek Embassy in The Hague, which notes that exporters have the so-called brain drain to thank for the bulk of the rise. 

About 30,000, mostly young, professionals chose to move permanently to the Netherlands during the years of financial crisis in search for jobs. 

Olive oil exports to the Netherlands in 2018 were 758,222 kilograms valued at €3.8 million. Four years later, exports rose to 1,005,889 kgs worth €6.15 million.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax revenue exceeds goals, but officials try to dampen handout expectations
ECONOMY

Tax revenue exceeds goals, but officials try to dampen handout expectations

Greece significantly less wealthy than Med neighbors
ECONOMY

Greece significantly less wealthy than Med neighbors

Wildfire victims get extension on social security payments
ECONOMY

Wildfire victims get extension on social security payments

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years
ECONOMY

How Greece came to the cusp of regaining investment grade after 13 years

Race to absorb EU funds
ECONOMY

Race to absorb EU funds

Less leeway for handouts this winter
ECONOMY

Less leeway for handouts this winter