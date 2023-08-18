ECONOMY

EU gas storage reaches 90% target ahead of Nov. 1 deadline

EU gas storage reaches 90% target ahead of Nov. 1 deadline
Pipes of the gas storage plant Reckrod are pictured near Eiterfeld, central Germany. [Michael Probst/AP]

Gas storage in the European Union has already reached 90% well ahead of a Nov. 1 deadline to reach the level, the European Commission said on Friday.

The gas storage levels have reached 1,024 TWh, or 90.12% of storage capacity, equivalent to just over 93 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, the Commission’s statement also said.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered an energy crisis in Europe, the EU took measures to be better prepared for the winter, when energy demand peaks.

They include a gas storage regulation that sets a binding EU target of filling storage facilities to 90% full by Nov. 1 each year.

“The EU energy market is in a much more stable position than it was this time last year”, EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said in the statement, adding that investments in renewables and energy efficiency can further strengthen the EU’s position. 

[Reuters]

EU Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EU puts an end to its energy market crisis measures
ECONOMY

EU puts an end to its energy market crisis measures

Greece asking EU for additional 5 bln euros to finance energy investment loans
ECONOMY

Greece asking EU for additional 5 bln euros to finance energy investment loans

Support for Greek proposal on expanded power grids
ECONOMY

Support for Greek proposal on expanded power grids

Greek plan for electricity interconnections in the EU
ECONOMY

Greek plan for electricity interconnections in the EU

PM says now is the time to reform EU electricity market
ECONOMY

PM says now is the time to reform EU electricity market

Greece becoming a gateway for LNG
ECONOMY

Greece becoming a gateway for LNG