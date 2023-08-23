Planners propose state aid for old natural gas providers

With three new and more efficient natural gas units joining the national grid in 2025, the financial survival of older ones is at stake.

However, if too many of the old providers quit the market, there will be a problem of sufficiency, the authors of the National Plan for Climate and Energy note.

They propose state support for the older units. The three new units – at Alexandroupoli, Komotini and Viotia – will boost the gas system’s capacity from 5.2 to 7.7 gigawatts.