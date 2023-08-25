ECONOMY

Alpha Bank Romania to acquire Orange Money

[Shutterstock]

Alpha Bank Romania announced on Thursday the acquisition of the retail business of Orange Money, a digital financial services platform.

The acquisition includes the customer portfolio, a mobile application, the credit card portfolio and employees.

The deal’s completion, subject to regulatory approval, will significantly expand the customer base of Alpha Bank Romania, which ranks among the top 10 banks in the country.

The bank has had a national presence of almost 30 years.

Banking

