ECONOMY

Program aims to boost loans to small businesses

Program aims to boost loans to small businesses

The Hellenic Development Bank on Monday started accepting applications from small and medium enterprises to fund their investment projects through its Development Law Financial Instrument Guarantee Fund (DeLFI GF).

The fund, set up by a 2022 law, aims at helping SMEs to implement projects already approved under the law. Loans can range from €50,000 to €10 million and can be repaid over 10 years.

The activation of the plan comes at a time when net financing flows are negative – that is, repayments of loans are higher than disbursements.

Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Modi visit to boost business with India
ECONOMY

Modi visit to boost business with India

First Mandarin Oriental hotel opens in southwestern Greece
ECONOMY

First Mandarin Oriental hotel opens in southwestern Greece

Israeli hotel group expanding presence in Cyprus
ECONOMY

Israeli hotel group expanding presence in Cyprus

Pompeo to speak at American Mediterranean Investment Forum
ECONOMY

Pompeo to speak at American Mediterranean Investment Forum

Dutch investor acquires storied Corfu hotel
ECONOMY

Dutch investor acquires storied Corfu hotel

Still room for all-inclusive resorts in Greece, hotel executive says
ECONOMY

Still room for all-inclusive resorts in Greece, hotel executive says