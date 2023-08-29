Program aims to boost loans to small businesses

The Hellenic Development Bank on Monday started accepting applications from small and medium enterprises to fund their investment projects through its Development Law Financial Instrument Guarantee Fund (DeLFI GF).

The fund, set up by a 2022 law, aims at helping SMEs to implement projects already approved under the law. Loans can range from €50,000 to €10 million and can be repaid over 10 years.

The activation of the plan comes at a time when net financing flows are negative – that is, repayments of loans are higher than disbursements.