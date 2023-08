There is still room for more all-inclusive luxury resorts in Greece and other Mediterranean destinations, Javier Coll, group president at Hyatt Hotels Inclusive Collection, tells Kathimerini.

Hyatt recently announced the opening of its sixth hotel in Greece, an all-inclusive resort at Sani, in Halkidiki Peninsula.

Zoëtry Halkidiki is expected to open in 2024.

Hyatt is looking to further expand its presence in Greece.