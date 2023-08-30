ECONOMY

Stocks slide after four days of gains

Greek stocks dropped slightly Wednesday after four sessions with cumulative gains of 1.90%. The general index closed at 1,316.94 points, a drop of 0.11%, although it was up 0.30% at one point.

Turnover was €95.54 million with 24,001,624 shares changing hands. Of the 120 shares traded, 43 rose, 61 declined and 16 ended unchanged.

Blue chips slipped 0.12% and mid-caps 0.37%.

Among blue chips, the top gainers were cement firm Titan (2.10%), Terna Energy (1.85%), Eurobank (1.58%), betting company OPAP (1.27%) and metals firm Viohalco (0.86%). The biggest losers were industrial group Mytilineos (-2.19%), Piraeus Bank (-2.06%), Piraeus Port (-1.58%), telecoms company OTE (-1.50%) and construction firm GEK Terna (-1.49%). 

