ECONOMY

HELEX to promote Greek mid-cap companies in international roadshows

Athens Stock Exchange Group (HELEX) is organizing a series of international roadshows to promote listed medium-capitalization companies to European institutional investors for the first time.

The first roasdshow will be held on Tuesday (13 June) in Geneva, to be followed by roadshows in Paris (June 22) and Frankfurt (October 31). 

The Geneva roadshow is organized in cooperation with CF&B Communication and will include 13 mid-cap listed companies: Athens Water, Austriacard, Briq Properties, Cenergy, Dimand, Elvalhalcor, Entersoft, Hellenic Exchanges, IPTO, Kri-Kri, Piraeus Port, Profile and Thrace Plastics.

A total of 70 meetings with Swiss funds and institutional investors have been scheduled.

[AMNA]

Markets Business Stocks

