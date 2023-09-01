Wargaming to sell 6.8% stake in Hellenic Bank to Eurobank

Wargaming has announced its decision to sell its remaining stake of 6.8% (28,023,767 shares) in Hellenic Bank to Eurobank.

The deal is valued at €65.9 million, equivalent to €2.35 per share.

Eurobank Cyprus, the local subsidiary of Greece’s Eurobank Group, will have a controlling share of over 50% in Hellenic, the second largest lender.

Provident funds of the directors and senior management of Wargaming have also agreed to sell their entire stake (0.4% or 1,686,245 shares) in Hellenic Bank to Eurobank for €4 million (€2.35 per share) on the same terms. [Financial Mirror]