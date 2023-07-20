ECONOMY

Nexans wins EuroAsia Interconnector contract

Nexans wins EuroAsia Interconnector contract

Nexans said on Wednesday it has won a contract worth 1.43 billion euros for the section of the EuroAsia Interconnector that will connect Greece and Cyprus.

Subsea cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ facilities in Halden in Norway and Futtsu in Japan.

The EU-funded interconnector will deliver up to 2,000 megawatts of energy to Europe and be the largest interconnector project in history, supplying over 3 million homes with electricity, the group said in a statement.

In October Cyprus and Greece inaugurated the construction phase of the EuroAsia Interconnector, seen as a key infrastructure project strengthening the EU’s energy security by linking Cyprus to the EU’s electricity grid and contributing to the bloc’s decarbonization objectives.

“We are proud that after 12 years of hard work the world’s longest and deepest subsea HVDC [high-voltage direct current] electricity interconnector built by Nexans will put Cyprus on the world energy map, while also ending the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member-state, and Israel,” said EuroAsia Interconnector’s CEO in a statement. [Reuters]

Energy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Intrakat signs agreement with Ecomar Storage
ECONOMY

Intrakat signs agreement with Ecomar Storage

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms
INVESTMENT

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms

Italgas to invest €900 mln in DEPA
ECONOMY

Italgas to invest €900 mln in DEPA

Mytilineos’ Aussie PPA signed
BUSINESS

Mytilineos’ Aussie PPA signed

Elin, Blue Grid join forces for Attica’s first LNG-CNG station
ECONOMY

Elin, Blue Grid join forces for Attica’s first LNG-CNG station

DEPA wins gas supply contract in Moldova
ECONOMY

DEPA wins gas supply contract in Moldova