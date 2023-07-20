Nexans wins EuroAsia Interconnector contract

Nexans said on Wednesday it has won a contract worth 1.43 billion euros for the section of the EuroAsia Interconnector that will connect Greece and Cyprus.

Subsea cables will be manufactured at Nexans’ facilities in Halden in Norway and Futtsu in Japan.

The EU-funded interconnector will deliver up to 2,000 megawatts of energy to Europe and be the largest interconnector project in history, supplying over 3 million homes with electricity, the group said in a statement.

In October Cyprus and Greece inaugurated the construction phase of the EuroAsia Interconnector, seen as a key infrastructure project strengthening the EU’s energy security by linking Cyprus to the EU’s electricity grid and contributing to the bloc’s decarbonization objectives.

“We are proud that after 12 years of hard work the world’s longest and deepest subsea HVDC [high-voltage direct current] electricity interconnector built by Nexans will put Cyprus on the world energy map, while also ending the energy isolation of Cyprus, the last non-interconnected EU member-state, and Israel,” said EuroAsia Interconnector’s CEO in a statement. [Reuters]