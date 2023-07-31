Helleniq Energy and RWE ready to start offshore wind farms

Exactly one year after signing their provisional agreement on the joint installation of offshore wind parks in Greece in July 2022, local refiner Helleniq Energy and German power giant RWE have signed the framework agreement for their joint venture through which they will bid in the tenders the Greek state has proclaimed for the development of 2-2.5 gigawatts of offshore wind power capacity.

Helleniq Energy deputy chief executive Giorgos Alexopoulos and RWE Renewables Hellas CEO Kostas Papamantellos told Kathimerini that their firms are ready to implement surveys in the areas hosting the first facilities and expect the state’s relevant national plan.