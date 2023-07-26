ECONOMY

PPC bolsters total green installed portfolio in Balkans to 1.5 GW

PPC bolsters total green installed portfolio in Balkans to 1.5 GW

PPC further strengthened its position in the Romanian market with a new acquisition of 84 megawatts.

Together with the 650 MW of RES installed in Greece, PPC brings its total green installed portfolio in the Balkans to 1.5 gigawatts.

On Monday the 100% subsidiary PPC Renewables announced an agreement with European subsidiaries of the Lukoil Group to acquire 100% of Land Power, which owns a wind farm in operation in Romania with a total installed capacity of 84 MW. 

Energy Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nexans wins EuroAsia Interconnector contract
ECONOMY

Nexans wins EuroAsia Interconnector contract

Intrakat signs agreement with Ecomar Storage
ECONOMY

Intrakat signs agreement with Ecomar Storage

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms
INVESTMENT

Joining forces for development of offshore wind farms

Italgas to invest €900 mln in DEPA
ECONOMY

Italgas to invest €900 mln in DEPA

Mytilineos’ Aussie PPA signed
BUSINESS

Mytilineos’ Aussie PPA signed

Elin, Blue Grid join forces for Attica’s first LNG-CNG station
ECONOMY

Elin, Blue Grid join forces for Attica’s first LNG-CNG station