PPC bolsters total green installed portfolio in Balkans to 1.5 GW

PPC further strengthened its position in the Romanian market with a new acquisition of 84 megawatts.

Together with the 650 MW of RES installed in Greece, PPC brings its total green installed portfolio in the Balkans to 1.5 gigawatts.

On Monday the 100% subsidiary PPC Renewables announced an agreement with European subsidiaries of the Lukoil Group to acquire 100% of Land Power, which owns a wind farm in operation in Romania with a total installed capacity of 84 MW.