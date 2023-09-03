Regulator concerned over Intrakat’s takeover of Aktor

The Hellenic Competition Commission has expressed its concern over the acquisition of construction company Aktor by Intrakat, saying that it would investigate the deal and announce its decision in roughly three months.

In a statement, the competition authority said the investigation of Intrakat’s full acquisition of Aktor, the construction branch of the Ellaktor Group, began on Thursday.

The two companies are active in the construction of public and private projects.

“The announced concentration raises serious doubts as to its compatibility with the operational competition requirements in specific markets,” the authority said, as it would “significantly increase the degree of concentration of wider markets in public and private construction,” thus “abolishing a significant competition factor.”

“The concentration may have vertical or conglomerate effects” in private-public partnerships (PPP) in several sectors, it added.

Some of the sectors it named included infrastructure management, metal construction, property development and management, and the production and supply of wholesale electric power.