Renewed pledge to connect tills with POS

“Combatting tax evasion is our flag,” National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Monday.

Speaking in Parliament, Hatzidakis underlined that the government will do everything in its power to complete a project of connecting cash machines with card terminals (POS) by the first few months of 2024.

“There is an obligation and a self-commitment of the government toward our Recovery Fund that POS will be connected with cash machines by the first months of 2024. And they will be connected. We will do anything toward this goal,” the minister said, adding that since this is a landmark project in the Recovery Fund, the country could lose money if this project is not be completed.

He also sent a message to everyone saying the government does not have any flexibility on this.