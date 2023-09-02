E9 forms filed automatically

The online E9 form property owners have to forward to the tax authorities is now automatically completed and submitted for taxpayers who sell or buy real estate.

In the first two months of operation of the new online application, based on the data obtained from the myPROPERTY platform of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), more than 23,000 E9 statements have been automatically submitted, a number that constitutes 60% of the total submitted.

With the new applications that AADE has activated, the bureaucracy in real estate transfers has been significantly reduced. In contrast, the measures taken by the government to certify the TAP payment – i.e. the municipal property tax – do not seem to be working, with long delays in serving citizens, mainly from the municipalities of the region.

In many cases automatic completion and submission is impossible, as the Property Identification Number (ATAK) has not been correctly declared. Specifically, it has not been completed in 10,000 cases.

The ATAK, as reported by the tax administration, has a decisive role in the automatic E9 declaration, as the process cannot proceed if the ATAK of the transferred property has not been registered during the digital submission of the property transfer tax return to myPROPERTY. In such cases, the completion and submission of the E9 is not done automatically but by the buyers and sellers of the properties.

According to the data supplied, for six out of every 10 property transfers the E9 form is submitted digitally, without any action by taxpayers, who simply receive an email notification that the E9 return has been submitted and can look it up in the myAADE digital portal. The measure will soon be extended to parental benefits and property donations.

Taxpayers receive an electronic notification and an email and are informed of the creation of their E9.

The automatically generated E9 form is then considered to be definitively submitted. If any discrepancy is found between the transfer contract and the automatic E9 return, the taxpayers can submit an amended E9 return within the legal deadline.