New package of energy support measures ahead

The government will unveil a package of measures this autumn to support vulnerable households, families with more than three children and people living in areas of higher energy needs who are forced to spend a significant part of their income on energy, Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis said in an interview with the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

He announced that a new framework to combat strategic bad payers in the energy market will be unveiled in the next few months with cross-checking of incomes, assets, deposits etc, as well as to combat the theft of electricity which adds 4% to the country’s electricity bills.

“Those who steal electricity will pay dearly,” he noted.

Skylakakis stated that energy costs are one of the main concerns for business executives and that the government’s top priority is to enhance predictability of energy costs and the resistance of enterprises to sharp energy swings, using renewable energy sources as the main tool, combined with raising available electricity through strengthening grids, installing smart electricity meters and rapidly increasing energy storage.

At the same time, the government is promoting energy saving programs and encouraging the signing of power purchase agreements (PPAs) to facilitate the more direct access of enterprises to the energy market. He also said that an existing electricity pricing system will be extended until December 31, offering regulatory authorities and suppliers enough time to prepare for the transition toward a new framework.