Attiki Odos bids to be opened September 7

The six bids for the new 25-year concession of Attiki Odos, the ring road connecting Athens to its airport, will be published on September 7 by privatization agency Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

The aim was to have the top bidding price, certain to exceed €2 billion and possibly approaching €2.5 bln, published before Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair on the 9th.

There could be a hitch, however, if one of the bidders challenges another submission. HRADF has pushed back a deadline for the bidders to submit clarifications and documentation it has asked for until Wednesday.

The HRADF board will meet on Friday to approve the submissions. It will then call on the highest bidder and those whose bids are up to 5% less than the highest to resubmit.