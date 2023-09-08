Greece’s trade deficit shrinks by 21% in July

Greece’s trade deficit shrank by 21% in July as imports fell more than exports in the month, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on the country’s merchandise trade.

The value of imports totaled 6.721 billion euros in July, down 17% from July 2022 (excluding oil products, imports fell 3.9%, while excluding oil products and ships, imports fell 4%).

The value of exports totaled 4.266 billion euros in July, down 14.5% from July 2022 (excluding oil products, exports fell 5.6%, while excluding oil products and ships, exports fell 5.6%).

The trade deficit totaled €2.455 billion, down 21% from July 2022 (excluding oil products, the deficit was down 1.3%, while excluding oil products and ships, the deficit fell 1.5%).