ECONOMY

Greece’s trade deficit shrinks by 21% in July

Greece’s trade deficit shrinks by 21% in July

Greece’s trade deficit shrank by 21% in July as imports fell more than exports in the month, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on the country’s merchandise trade.

The value of imports totaled 6.721 billion euros in July, down 17% from July 2022 (excluding oil products, imports fell 3.9%, while excluding oil products and ships, imports fell 4%).

The value of exports totaled 4.266 billion euros in July, down 14.5% from July 2022 (excluding oil products, exports fell 5.6%, while excluding oil products and ships, exports fell 5.6%).

The trade deficit totaled €2.455 billion, down 21% from July 2022 (excluding oil products, the deficit was down 1.3%, while excluding oil products and ships, the deficit fell 1.5%). 

Trade

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
No harm from Brexit to Greek exports to UK
ECONOMY

No harm from Brexit to Greek exports to UK

Israel set to request Greek milk imports
ECONOMY

Israel set to request Greek milk imports

Trade deficit posts 11% drop in May
EXPORTS

Trade deficit posts 11% drop in May

Chinese minister visits Athens, agrees Greek exports should be boosted
ECONOMY

Chinese minister visits Athens, agrees Greek exports should be boosted

Drop recorded in Greece’s current account deficit
ECONOMY

Drop recorded in Greece’s current account deficit

Committee discusses trade, energy relations with Moldova
ECONOMY

Committee discusses trade, energy relations with Moldova