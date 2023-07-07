ECONOMY

Chinese minister visits Athens, agrees Greek exports should be boosted

The container terminal at Greece’s biggest port, Piraeus, is seen in a fie photo. [Yiannis Kolesidis/Reuters]

Greek Minister of Rural Development and Food Lefteris Avgenakis met with his visiting Chinese counterpart, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Τang Renjian, on Wednesday.

Avgenakis briefed Renjian on the fact that the trade balance of agricultural products and food between Greece and China had remained in deficit to Greece’s detriment for three years (2020-2022), the Greek minister noted.

But in 2022, he said, the trade balance showed a steep increase of 75.8% compared to 2021, owing to the large increase of imports from China during the same time, while Greek exports remained stagnant, he added.

The two ministers agreed that boosting Greek exports to China is a priority, and discussed activating a ministerial collaboration memorandum that was signed in 2004, but has since remained inactive.

Trade

