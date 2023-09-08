Increase of 16.6% in spending on clothing in January-June

Greek consumers spent 1.53 billion euros in the clothing market over the first half of the year, according to figures the Greek Fashion Association (SEPEE) released on Thursday.

This constitutes an increase of 16.6% on an annual basis from €1.3 billion in January-June 2022.

Industry representatives note to Kathimerini that the above increase is largely due to price rises; however, they estimate that even when inflation is taken away there is still an increase in sales.

On the other hand, clothing and textile exports dropped 10.2% year-on-year to €1.05 billion from €1.16 billion in the first half of last year.