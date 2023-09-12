Athens is the new Mykonos in luxury property

Greece Sotheby’s International Realty has recorded an increase in demand for luxury properties and its shift from destinations such as Mykonos and Rhodes to Attica, as well as other areas such as Lefkada.

The average asking price per square meter for prime properties in the center of Athens has risen to 8,200 euros, while on the beachfront it has exceeded €15,000/sq.m.

Therefore the Athena Riviera can now be compared to Mykonos, where the average price per square meter for properties facing the beach is at the level of €14,000.

Prices are now beginning to resemble those of other top Mediterranean destinations, due to the high demand and limited supply.