ECONOMY BUSINESS

Koutsolioutsos’ villa woos big buyers’ interest

Koutsolioutsos’ villa woos big buyers’ interest

A few weeks before the start of the trial over the Folli Follie scandal, in which Dimitris and Tzortzis Koutsolioutsos are accused, the family’s famous mansion on Spetses is reportedly at the center of talks about its utilization.

The Koutsolioutsos side is not involved in the talks, but rather one of its private creditors. People representing Pavlos, the former crown prince of Greece, and his wife, are said to have taken part in talks about its sale.

The discussions about the property are part of the effort by a Swiss businessman and personal friend of Dimitris Koutsolioutsos, Andres Holzer Neumann, to recover his claims from the Greek businessman. 

Business Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Logistics woos investments
BUSINESS

Logistics woos investments

Glamping to find its spot on the Athens Riviera
BUSINESS

Glamping to find its spot on the Athens Riviera

Huge Riviera Tower uptake
PROPERTY

Huge Riviera Tower uptake

Attica coast attracts investors
PROPERTY

Attica coast attracts investors

Lamda expects €500 mln in takings from Elliniko realty
BUSINESS

Lamda expects €500 mln in takings from Elliniko realty

Major tourism project at Palairos, western Greece
BUSINESS

Major tourism project at Palairos, western Greece