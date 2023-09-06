Koutsolioutsos’ villa woos big buyers’ interest

A few weeks before the start of the trial over the Folli Follie scandal, in which Dimitris and Tzortzis Koutsolioutsos are accused, the family’s famous mansion on Spetses is reportedly at the center of talks about its utilization.

The Koutsolioutsos side is not involved in the talks, but rather one of its private creditors. People representing Pavlos, the former crown prince of Greece, and his wife, are said to have taken part in talks about its sale.

The discussions about the property are part of the effort by a Swiss businessman and personal friend of Dimitris Koutsolioutsos, Andres Holzer Neumann, to recover his claims from the Greek businessman.