Positive outlook for employment in Greece

Expectations for employment in Greece remain positive, with IT and software communication equipment companies presenting the highest prospects for job growth, at the same time of course that eight out of 10 employers declare an inability to find skilled workers.

Manpower’s quarterly survey for the fourth quarter of the year shows a stabilization in the country’s progress in the field of the labor market, with Greece in eighth place from the end out of a total of 41 participating countries.

In detail, the research shows the following data: Employment prospects for the fourth quarter of 2023 are at +18%; 29% of employers expect an increase in employee numbers, 17% predict a decrease and 51% expect no change.

The information technology sector has the highest rate of employment prospects, at +32%. And this, at a time when eight out of 10 employers who took part in the survey report that they are experiencing difficulties in finding skilled workers in the IT sector, followed by consumer goods and services (including tourism) at +29%, life sciences at +28% and health with +24%.