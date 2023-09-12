New jobs mostly low-skilled

Positions that do not require any high skills – such as office workers, salespeople, farmers and craftsmen – are expected to be created by Greek companies in the years up until 2035, a forecast which creates negative expectations for the future of the domestic labor market.

The inability to create jobs requiring a high level of knowledge and skills, combined with the technological backwardness of Greek businesses, has been recorded by the Labor Institute of the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) in its annual report on the Greek economy.

The vast majority of soon-to-be-created jobs in Greece are in medium-skill occupations, such as office workers, service workers and salespeople, skilled farmers, foresters and fishermen, and skilled artisans and related tradesmen, with the percentage estimated at 62.4%, compared to 40.8% in the European Union.

In contrast, Greece is in a clearly inferior position in terms of the creation of jobs requiring high skills, such as those concerning senior managerial and administrative staff, professionals and technicians and practitioners of related professions, with a rate of 29.8%, compared to 49.9% in the European Union.