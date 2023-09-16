ECONOMY TOURISM

Piraeus sees 85% growth in cruise passenger numbers

Piraeus sees 85% growth in cruise passenger numbers

Cruise passenger arrivals in Piraeus, one of the top cruise ship port destinations in the Mediterranean, were up 85% in January-August 2023 compared to last year, Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) said on Thursday.

Cruise passenger traffic came to 928,357 in January-August, compared to 500,905 in the same period of 2022, with 78% of ships and 55% of passengers using Piraeus as a home port.

There were 478 cruise liner arrivals in January-August, compared to 419 in 2022, a 14% increase.

OLP had its own pavilion at Seatrade Europe’s trade show ‘Cruise & River Cruise Convention 2023’ last week in Hamburg. 

Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hotel rate hikes appear minor
TOURISM

Hotel rate hikes appear minor

More Nordic flights to go to Cyprus
AIR TRANSPORT

More Nordic flights to go to Cyprus

Tested4you app for tourists arrives in Greece
ECONOMY

Tested4you app for tourists arrives in Greece

Greek tourism’s new worries
TOURISM

Greek tourism’s new worries

Support requested for flood- and fire-damaged holiday destinations in Greece
ECONOMY

Support requested for flood- and fire-damaged holiday destinations in Greece

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June
ECONOMY

Healthy rise in Aegean’s profits in January-June