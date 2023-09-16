Piraeus sees 85% growth in cruise passenger numbers

Cruise passenger arrivals in Piraeus, one of the top cruise ship port destinations in the Mediterranean, were up 85% in January-August 2023 compared to last year, Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) said on Thursday.

Cruise passenger traffic came to 928,357 in January-August, compared to 500,905 in the same period of 2022, with 78% of ships and 55% of passengers using Piraeus as a home port.

There were 478 cruise liner arrivals in January-August, compared to 419 in 2022, a 14% increase.

OLP had its own pavilion at Seatrade Europe’s trade show ‘Cruise & River Cruise Convention 2023’ last week in Hamburg.