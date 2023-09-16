ECONOMY AIR TRANSPORT

More Nordic flights to go to Cyprus

More Nordic flights to go to Cyprus

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Tourism Kostas Koumis had important contacts in recent days in Stockholm and Helsinki, with the aim of increasing the number of air seats that fly to the island in 2024.

A press release from the Deputy Ministry said that Koumis met with leading executives of tourism organizations and airlines that operate package tours and scheduled flights from the Nordic countries to Cyprus, and exchanged views both for this year and the next.

Developments in four of the five Nordic countries that are linked to Cyprus in terms of tourism, namely Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, were discussed, as well as other issues that would make Cypriot tourism even more competitive.

Koumis stated that the objective is to achieve an increase in the number of seats offered to Cyprus next year.

“We are very satisfied with our contacts, and we are optimistic our goal will be achieved. After all, it has been known for a few days that Finnair is planning to increase the number of seats offered to our country for next year, while we expect a reasonable increase to be achieved by other partners focusing on other countries,” he said.

Transport Tourism Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Air traffic to Cyprus to top 9 mln in 2022
TRANSPORT

Air traffic to Cyprus to top 9 mln in 2022

Cyprus sees 30% growth in tourism
TOURISM

Cyprus sees 30% growth in tourism

Cyprus tourist arrivals up 27% y-o-y
ECONOMY

Cyprus tourist arrivals up 27% y-o-y

Several big projects afoot in Larnaca
ECONOMY

Several big projects afoot in Larnaca

Cyprus tourist arrivals up 32%, says minister
ECONOMY

Cyprus tourist arrivals up 32%, says minister

Cyprus hotels eye a good August after a strong July
ECONOMY

Cyprus hotels eye a good August after a strong July