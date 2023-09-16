More Nordic flights to go to Cyprus

Cyprus’ Deputy Minister for Tourism Kostas Koumis had important contacts in recent days in Stockholm and Helsinki, with the aim of increasing the number of air seats that fly to the island in 2024.

A press release from the Deputy Ministry said that Koumis met with leading executives of tourism organizations and airlines that operate package tours and scheduled flights from the Nordic countries to Cyprus, and exchanged views both for this year and the next.

Developments in four of the five Nordic countries that are linked to Cyprus in terms of tourism, namely Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, were discussed, as well as other issues that would make Cypriot tourism even more competitive.

Koumis stated that the objective is to achieve an increase in the number of seats offered to Cyprus next year.

“We are very satisfied with our contacts, and we are optimistic our goal will be achieved. After all, it has been known for a few days that Finnair is planning to increase the number of seats offered to our country for next year, while we expect a reasonable increase to be achieved by other partners focusing on other countries,” he said.