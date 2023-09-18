ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Late slump for stocks on profit taking

ATHEX: Late slump for stocks on profit taking

Non-bank blue chips weighed on the Greek stock market benchmark on Monday, as after the mild gains recorded in the morning – helped by the the double upgrading by Moody’s last Friday – sellers took the upper hand and inflicted losses on the main indexes, cashing in profits of the last two-and-a-half sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,251.66 points, shedding 0.55% from Friday’s 1,258.58 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.36% to end at 3,051.45 points.

The banks index eased 0.14%, as Eurobank fell 1.48% and National parted with 1.09%, while Piraeus advanced 0.96% and Alpha grew 1.92%. Coca-Cola HBC gave up 2.96%, Titan Cement shied 2.71%, Helleniq Energy and Jumbo lost 2.24%, and ElvalHalcor was down 1.64%, but Public Power Corporation collected 2.25% and Athens Water (EYDAP) improved 1.50%.

In total 29 stocks showed gains, 63 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €194.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.69% to close at 132.19 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Much needed rebound for benchmark
STOCKS

ATHEX: Much needed rebound for benchmark

ATHEX: Late surge sees bourse index recover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Late surge sees bourse index recover

ATHEX: Benchmark slides to 3-month low
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark slides to 3-month low

ATHEX: Benchmark settles for minor losses
STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark settles for minor losses

ATHEX: Concern over floods offsets upgrade news
STOCKS

ATHEX: Concern over floods offsets upgrade news

ATHEX: Bright end to a week of gloom
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bright end to a week of gloom