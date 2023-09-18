ATHEX: Late slump for stocks on profit taking

Non-bank blue chips weighed on the Greek stock market benchmark on Monday, as after the mild gains recorded in the morning – helped by the the double upgrading by Moody’s last Friday – sellers took the upper hand and inflicted losses on the main indexes, cashing in profits of the last two-and-a-half sessions.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,251.66 points, shedding 0.55% from Friday’s 1,258.58 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.36% to end at 3,051.45 points.

The banks index eased 0.14%, as Eurobank fell 1.48% and National parted with 1.09%, while Piraeus advanced 0.96% and Alpha grew 1.92%. Coca-Cola HBC gave up 2.96%, Titan Cement shied 2.71%, Helleniq Energy and Jumbo lost 2.24%, and ElvalHalcor was down 1.64%, but Public Power Corporation collected 2.25% and Athens Water (EYDAP) improved 1.50%.

In total 29 stocks showed gains, 63 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 106.2 million euros, down from last Friday’s €194.7 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.69% to close at 132.19 points.