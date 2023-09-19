ECONOMY TAXATION

Hoteliers unhappy with increase in accommodation fee

[Shutterstock]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ announcement last Saturday of an increase in the daily accommodation fee paid by hotel guests, with the aim of financing the natural disasters reserve, drew reactions from a number of hoteliers.

They consider that on the one hand it erodes the competitiveness of tourism, despite the impression to the contrary, and on the other it sends a negative message to the international tourism markets.

The tax on daily accommodation in hotels, which is paid in addition to all other charges and attributed to the public funds, is about to increase by 1 to 6 euros to €1.5-10 as of 2024.

