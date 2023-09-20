ECONOMY

Staikouras: Infrastructure projects will go ahead

Progress in scheduled infrastructural public works will not be suspended because of emergency works required in the aftermath of the recent floods in Thessaly, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

The minister was speaking at ITC 2023 – 6th Infrastructure & Transport Conference, held in Athens on September 17-20.

Staikouras also spoke about the damage inflicted by the storms.

Moreover, the minister added, the private sector has to bear its share of the responsibility in dealing with the situation that emerged after Storm Daniel flooded crops, villages and cities in Thessaly, central Greece, drowning more than 220,000 farm animals.

All scheduled works will go ahead as planned, clarified Staikouras, despite “external challenges such as the macroeconomic climate, inflation, price hikes, construction costs, problems finding human resources, expropriations and other issues,” he noted. 

Infrastructure

