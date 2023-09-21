ECONOMY

Greece records considerable primary surplus in Jan-Aug

Greece’s central government budget recorded a primary surplus of 5.56 billion euros in the January-August period this year, from a deficit of €481 million in the corresponding period in 2022, the Bank of Greece said on Wednesday.

The central bank attributed this development to an increase in revenue to €39.7 billion, from €35.7 billion the previous year, while spending eased to €39 billion from €39.253 billion.

The cash deficit was €964 million in the eight-month period from a deficit of €5.58 billion in 2022.

Interest spending rose to €5.5 billion from €5 billion last year.

