InvestGR Forum to feature nine ministers

As many as nine government ministers are scheduled to participate in the 6th InvestGR Forum next month, themed “Greece, Staying the Course.”

The two-day conference will take place on October 3 and 4 at the Athens Conservatoire and will feature the ministers of development (Kostas Skrekas), environment and energy (Thodoros Skylakakis), labor and social insurance (Adonis Georgiadis), health (Michalis Chrysochoidis), digital governance (Dimitris Papastergiou), justice (Giogros Floridis) and national economy and finance (Kostis Hatzidakis), as well as the deputy minister for economic diplomacy (Kostas Frangogiannis) and the deputy minister to the PM (Thanasis Kontogeorgis).

Other key participants include former deputy prime minister Evangelos Venizelos and PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis.

The event will also feature the presentation of EY’s “Attractiveness Survey, Greece 2023,” for the fourth consecutive year and exclusively at the InvestGR Forum.